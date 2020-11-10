It's celebration time for Chiyaan Vikram and family, as his daughter Akshita and her husband Manu Ranjith are proud parents to a baby girl. With this Chiyaan Vikram is now a grandpa! For the unaware, the couple was blessed with the little munchkin on yesterday afternoon and since then social media has been pouring good wishes for the grandfather. On November 10, director Ajay Gnanamuthu also took to the micro-blogging site and extended warm wishes to the coolest granddad. Though the filmmaker did not reveal much in his tweet, however, he did confirm the newborn's arrival. Chiyaan Vikram To Become A Grandpa Soon! Superstar's Daughter Akshita Expecting Child With Manu Ranjith.

"Many many congrats on the new role #ChiyaanVikram sir..I’m damn sure you’ll be one of those coolest granddads. Wishes to the entire family.. And welcome Kiddo," his tweet read. South star Chiyaan Vikram's daughter Akshita got hitched to Manu Ranjith in October 2017 and within three years, the couple has welcomed a new addition to their family. Also, Manu Ranjith is the great-grandson of Karunanidhi. Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th Film with Son Dhruv Vikram Has Been Titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi?

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Many many congrats on the new role #ChiyaanVikram sir.. ❤️❤️ I’m damn sure you’ll be one of those coolest grand dads 😎😎 Wishes to the entire family🤗.. And welcome Kiddo ❤️❤️ — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) November 10, 2020

FYI, while Chiyaan's daughter is well settled, his son Dhruv made his debut in the film industry with Adithya Varma, a Telugu remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram will be next seen in Cobra, helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Stay tuned!

