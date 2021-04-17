There are many actors from the Tamil film industry who are popular around the globe. As not only do they have fans from India but they also dominate the international space. One such Kollywood star is Vikram, who is quite a popular name from the South showbiz. Fondly known as Chiyaan Vikram, his journey to fame was not a cakewalk. Right from appearing in short films, commercials to even seeing flops, the actor's breakthrough role came in with Sethu (1999). And as the superstar celebrates his birthday today (April 17), we thought of sharing some of his rare pictures that are pure old. Chiyaan Vikram’s Son Dhruv Pays Tribute to His Father on His 54th Birthday with a Montage Video of His Performances.

Let's Start With This Monochrome Photo of a Young Vikram!

Definately, He Was a Lean in His Teenage Days!

Unrecognisable For Sure!

Throwback from Vikram's 1992 Film Kaaval Geetham!

Poser!

Vikram With His Cinema Express Award! Chiyaan Vikram Birthday: Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Iru Mugan - 9 Times When This Kollywood Actor Left Fans Awestruck With His Looks In Reel.

The Actor Receiving Sivaji Award from Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi!

Handsome He!

That Expression!

Thalapathy and Chiyaan Vikram in a Single Frame!

That's it, guys! These are some of the unseen photos of Vikram. However, if you see him now, you'll admit that he is ageing like a fine wine. Meanwhile, workwise, the actor has two upcoming projects namely Cobra and Dhruva Natchathiram. Happy Birthday, Vikram. Stay tuned!

