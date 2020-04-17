Chiyaan Vikram’s Son Dhruv Pays Tribute to His Father on His 54th Birthday with a Montage Video of His Performances

Chiyaan Vikram With Son Dhruv (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kennedy John Victor, popular among fans as Vikram, is one of Tamil cinemas biggest superstars. Friday is Vikram's birthday and his son Dhruv Vikram has posted a special video. Dhruv's video sums up all that defines Vikram. It traces the actor's rise from his early days as a theatre artiste, later a dubbing artiste, before he got a break in films. However the journey wasn't simple as it seems. It is laced with struggles, before the actor started being revered for his talent. Today, at 54, Vikram has done it all -- from winning the National Award to hitting the box office jackpot. Over the years, his fans have fondly come to refer to him as Chiyaan. Chiyaan Vikram, South Superstar, Turns 54 Today! Fans Trend #HBDChiyaanVikram on Twitter.

Dhruv's video hasd been made taking all the above facts into account. It features scenes from some of Vikram's most challenging roles, including, "Sethu", "Pithamagan" and "I" among numerous others. He posted the video with the caption: "Happy Birthday Chiyaan, here's a video from your biggest fan." Dhruv made his acting debut last year with the film "Adithya Verma", a remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Arjun Reddy". The young actor took to his Instagram page to thank his father for his support, and posted: "If I'm able to address over a million people today, it is only because of one man's tireless work and grit toward making this film against all odds. Chiyaan Vikram Birthday: Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Iru Mugan – 9 Times When This Kollywood Actor Left Fans Awestruck With His Looks In Reel.

Even when I was losing hope and sight of a bigger picture, he took it upon himself to show me the way, to show me that life will make you doubt yourself, It will push you to the edge of giving up, but anything is possible if you decide to work forward and never look back. 'Adithya Varma' was all you Dad." "It may have been a remake but I know it will remain the film that's closest to my heart because through this process, I got to learn the craft from someone who's work I'd been a fan of for as long as I can remember. And that was you. Adithya was a mere concept in your brain that you brought to life for me.

Check Out Dhruv's Tribute to His Father Chiyaan Vikram

Your vision put me here today. And I promise to work toward making our dreams come true. I know I can never be the legend that you are, but I say that with so much pride. Thank you for AV. And @the_real_chiyaan and I thank you all again for a million," Dhruv added. It is rumoured that Dhruv Vikram's next film is likely to be directed by Gautham Menon. Meanwhile, Vikram was shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu film "Cobra" in Russia, before the lockdown. He is also a part of Mani Ratnam's ambitious film "Ponniyin Selvan".