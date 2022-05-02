Filmmaker Balaji Mohan, who is known for helming Maari and Maari 2 with Dhanush, will be directing a thriller film titled Click Shankar. Click refers to the sound of a camera click as the lead character of Shankar Rebeiro is a cop with a photographic memory for sight, sound, taste, smell or feeling. The film follows the story of Shankar, who has a rare condition called Hyperthymesia, which enables him to remember every event of his life, ensuring that the past is never quite behind him. KGF 2 Box Office Collection Week 3: Hindi Version Of Yash’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 369.58 Crore!

The character-driven narrative is a perfect blend of action, humour and heart. Commenting on the development, Balaji Mohan shares, “This film needed a unique vision for its treatment with the protagonist being an original, one-of-a-kind character. An amalgamation of something deep, dark & edgy being wrapped with humour to keep the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats till the end.” Iravin Nizhal Teaser: Radhakrishnan Parthiban Gives A Glimpse Of ‘The World’s First Non-Linear Single-Shot Feature Film’ (Watch Video).

He further mentions, “These synergies wouldn't have matched better with anyone other than the Junglee Pictures team and developing this project with them has been a superb experience. I found this to be the perfect film to make my debut in Hindi cinema with, and we cannot wait to present all that is in the making.” The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures with story and screenplay written by Binky Mendez alongside Balaji Mohan. The dialogues have been penned by Sumit Arora (Stree, The Family Man - Season 1) and Suraj Gianani. The cast of the film is yet to be finalized.

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, states, “The concept of ‘Click Shankar' originated from within the Junglee Pictures' creative team as a character driven franchise. Binky's distinctive writing expertise on the story and screenplay along with Balaji's mastery of commercial sensibilities and well-defined mass appeal have enhanced the narrative of this film.”

Excited to announce our next high-concept thriller #ClickShankar with @directormbalaji! The first instalment in the #ClickShankar universe is a perfect blend of action, humor & heart.

“Sumit & Suraj have taken it to the next level with the sharp and entertaining dialogues. More importantly, there is heart to this thriller genre, making it an exciting opportunity to create something unique”, she adds. In addition, Junglee Pictures is all set for 2022 with an exciting slate of upcoming films, starting with 'Doctor G', 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', 'Ulajh' and 'Dosa King'.

