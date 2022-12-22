Connect, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, stars Nayanthara in the lead along with Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai and Haniya Nafisa in pivotal roles. The Tamil horror-thriller released in theatres today and has opened to mixed response from the audience. Those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Connect’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Connect has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Connect Trailer: Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Haniya Nafisa’s Film Promises To Be a Spine-Chilling Horror Thriller (Watch Video).

Connect full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Connect: Nayanthara, Anupam Kher’s Tamil Film to Release in Hindi on December 22.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Connect 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Connect Tamilrockers, Connect Tamilrockers HD Download, Connect Movie Download Pagalworld, Connect Movie Download Filmyzilla, Connect Movie Download Openload, Connect Movie Download Tamilrockers, Connect Movie Download Movierulz, Connect Movie Download 720p, Connect Full Movie Download 480p, Connect Full Movie Download bolly4u, Connect Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Connect Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Connect, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Emily in Paris Season 3, Govinda Mera Naam, Laththi among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).