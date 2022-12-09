The trailer of the upcoming movie Connect is here and it gives a glimpse of how ‘The Devil Doesn’t Leave Quietly’. Starring Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai and Haniya Nafisa, the film by Ashwin Saravanan promises to be a spine-chilling horror thriller. It is set during the national lockdown in India. Connect Teaser: Nayanthara, Anupam Kher’s Horror Film Will Give You a Shocking Jolt! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Connect (Tamil) Below:

Watch The Trailer Of Connect (Telugu) Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)