Coolie is poised to be one of the most significant Indian film releases in the second half of 2025, thanks to its stellar cast and high-profile collaborations. The movie marks director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first time working with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The ensemble cast also features major stars from other industries: Akkineni Nagarjuna (Telugu), Upendra (Kannada), Soubin Shahir (Malayalam), along with Aamir Khan (Hindi) in a cameo appearance. Has Rajinikanth Watched ‘Coolie’? Tamil Superstar Impressed After Viewing First Cut of His Upcoming Film, Say Industry Insiders.

With Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Junior MGR, and Reba Monica John also part of the cast, Coolie will release in multiple languages on August 14, 2025. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, that reportedly is not part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (containing Kaithi, Vikram and Leo).

The film will be released in dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada in addition to its original Tamil version.

While Coolie will retain its name in Telugu and Kannada, the Hindi title will be different. Thanks to a recent video announcement about a song from the film, we now know that the Hindi-dubbed version will be called...

'Majadoor'

Sun Pictures released a new video announcing their song "Chikithu" from Coolie, which will drop online on June 25 at 6 pm. The video has been released in all the languages in which the film will be shown in theatres.

It's in the Hindi version of the video that the final title credit reveals the changed name to Majadoor.

'Chikitu' Music Video Announcement for Hindi Version of 'Coolie'

While this name change seems puzzling - since the initial announcement didn't suggest a different Hindi title - it's most probably because another studio might hold the copyright for the title 'Coolie' in Bollywood. ‘Coolie’: Aamir Khan To Have ‘Mass’ Cameo in Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next.

Curious Historical Parallels

Interestingly, Coolie was a 1983 Hindi potboiler starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, which is most remembered for the infamous on-set accident that almost killed Big B.

Also interesting is that the same year saw the release of a film called Majdoor, directed by Ravi Chopra and starring the late Dilip Kumar in the lead role, along with Nanda, Raj Babbar, Suresh Oberoi, Rati Agnihotri, and Padmini Kolhapure.

