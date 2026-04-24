D152 Is ‘Neekkam’: Dileep Announces New Film With Jagan Shaji Kailas After ‘Bha Bha Ba’, First Look Poster Out!

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Director Jagan Shaji Kailas's upcoming film, featuring Malayalam actor Dileep in the lead, has been titled Neekkam, its makers have now announced. Taking to his social media timelines to share the title and the first look poster of the film that was released by the production house Urvassi Theatres, Dileep wrote, "THE INEVITABLE MOVE ... @neekkam #neekkam #dileep." Dileep Acquitted in 2017 Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Ernakulam Court Ends Eight-Year Trial.

The title poster of Neekkam, which was until now being referred to as D152, showed Dileep sporting an intense look on his face, even as he held an umbrella to shield himself from a downpour. Sources close to the unit have disclosed that the film will be a gripping thriller.

Dileep Announces New Film Titled ‘Neekkam’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

For the unaware, the film is being directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, who is the son of the well-known filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The film is being produced by Sandiep Senan of Urvassi Theatres, who is best known for having produced critically acclaimed films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Vilaayath Buddha, along with Alex E Kurian. Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Francis M are co-producing this film along with Sandiep Senan and Alex E Kurian.

Neekkam, which has the tag line, 'Beyond destiny', will feature a number of actors along with Dileep, including Binu Pappu, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sirajudeen, Siddique and Sudheer Sukumaran. Veena Nandakumar plays the female lead in this film, opposite Dileep. The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs already, boasts of an excellent technical team as well. The story for the film has been penned by Vibin Balachandran. ‘Bha Bha Ba’ X Review: Dileep’s Action Comedy Featuring Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan Wins Audiences, Netizens Call It ‘No Logic, Only Madness!’.

Cinematography for the film is by Ajay David Kachappilly, while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Deepak Dev. The film's original score is by renowned music director Mujeeb Majeed, and its editing has been entrusted to the capable hands of Sooraj E S Manu Alukkal has served as the project designer for this film, which has Raghu Subhash Chandran as its executive producer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Dileep). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).