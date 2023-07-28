Dhanush is one of the versatile actors Tamil Cinema. The National Award-winning actor, who celebrates his 40th birthday today, has portrayed a varied range of roles in his acting career. Apart from showcasing his versatility in Tamil films, he flaunted his acting skills in Bollywood and Hollywood as well. Dhanush, the powerhouse of talent, has been ruling hearts ever since he stepped into the world of cinema. Be it the role a boy-next-door or that of a cockfighter or investigative journalist or the romantic hero, Dhanush has only excelled with each and every film. Dhanush Birthday Special: 5 Hit Dance Numbers By The Superstar That Are Fan Faves (Watch Videos).

To portray each and every character with sheer perfection, Dhanush underwent major transformation. Be it in terms of his looks or his physique, he took all that it takes to bring up that mass look onscreen. As Dhanush turns 40 today, here we list down five mass onscreen looks of the actor that left fans astounded. 5 Reasons Why Dhanush Is the All-Rounder of Tamil Cinema!

Maari (2015)

The charming actor of Kollywood as Maariyappan aka Maari oozed swag in Balaji Mohan’s directorial. This small-time thug’s style with trendy shirts, stylish beard, chunky jewels and sunglasses will always remain as a memorable character for fans.

Asuran (2019)

Dhanush as Sivasamy in this compelling revenge drama won hearts with his exceptional performance. He went on to play a character that was older than his actual age. Be it his looks or his speech or the way he even walked, Dhanush made every little detail look convincing.

Pattas (2020)

Dhanush was seen in a dual role – Shakthi and Dhiraviyaperumal. Although Shakthi won hearts with his charm, it was Dhiraviyaperumal’s massy avatar that gave fans goosebumps. Dressed up in traditional shirt and mundu, the moustache and rough beard, tilaka on forehead and neatly done hair, gave him an intense look.

Jagame Thandhiram (2021)

Dhanush played a small-time gangster named Suruli in this movie. Be it his style, quick-wittedness or carefree attitude, Dhanush’s retro look with classic moustache and beard and side-parted hairdo took internet by storm.

Captain Miller (2023)

The superstar is back with another impressive look and this time in and as Captain Miller. Dhanush is flaunting long tresses, rugged beard and fashionable shades in Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming film. It is going to be another refreshing yet mass look of the actor and one could catch a glimpse of it as the makers unveil the teaser of the film today.

These are some of the most popular onscreen looks of Tamil Cinema’s superstar. Here’s wishing the all-rounder, Dhanush, a very happy birthday and a year filled with immense success.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2023 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).