Dhanush is a National Award-winning actor. He is one of the precious gems of Tamil Cinema. His versatility in the world of cinema has left the audience impressed. Be it in the department of acting, singing or dance, he has showcased his exceptional skills and won audiences hearts. It was in the year 2002 that Dhanush had made his acting debut with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai, helmed by his father Kasthuri Raja. But it was in the following year with the film Kaadhal Kondein, helmed by his brother Selvaraghavan, which won him critical acclaim. Dhanush Turns 39: Netizens Shower Love on ‘The Gray Man’ Star by Wishing Him on His Birthday!

Dhanush has delivered numerous box office hits over the years. Apart from giving superhit films, he has also given some hit dance numbers. On the occasion of his 39th birthday, let’s take a look at Dhanush’s popular dance tracks that fans can groove to and celebrate on his special day. The Gray Man: Dhanush Shows Off His Action Skills in This BTS Video From Russo Brothers’ Film – WATCH.

Rowdy Baby

This is one of the popular tracks from Maari 2 in which Dhanush grooved with Sai Pallavi. Not just that, he even crooned this hit number with Dhee. From his expressions to style to his cool dance moves, it is one of the most loved dance numbers of Dhanush.

Maari Gethu

This was another hit, fast-paced number from Maari 2. It has all the elements of a dance song. It is vibrant, peppy beats and Dhanush’s fantastic moves to the music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja makes this song fans’ favourite.

Chill Bro

This cool number from Pattas was sung by Dhanush and it went viral upon its release. From his cool look to his uber cool dance moves, audience went gaga over this track.

Rakita Rakita Rakita

A fun number crooned by the superstar himself with additional vocals provided by Santhosh Narayanan and Dhee. A mass number to which Dhanush added his style that left his fans amazed once again.

Polladha Ulagam

Dhanush has always oozed swag in his dance numbers. His natural style of dancing has being praised by fans and in this particular number the global star can be seen flaunting his cool moves in a stylish manner.

These are some of the hit dance tracks of the Tamil superstar. Here’s wishing Dhanush a great birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

