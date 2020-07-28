Dhanush, the superstar of Tamil Cinema, celebrates his 37th birthday today. Be it acting, dancing or singing or any other skill, this talented actor of Kollywood has been entertaining the audience ever since he made his way to the world of cinema. He is brilliant in all that he does. One cannot stop lauding the efforts that he takes to make his work absolute perfect. On this special day, from celebs to fans, all have been showering Dhanush with heaps of love and thoughtful messages and throwback pictures and wishing him across social media platforms. Dhanush Birthday: From Acting, Singing to Directing, Here’s How D Has Progressed Steadily Through His Career.

Kajal Aggarwal, Tovino Thomas, Sivakarthikeyan and many other south celebs have wished Dhanush on his birthday. Well, fans of Dhanush were also in for a treat today. The makers of his upcoming flick, Jagame Thandhiram, released the first single titled “Rakita Rakita Rakita” and it has already turned out to be a hit. It is a lyric video in which you’ll see the avatar of Dhanush as Suruli. It is indeed the perfect day to release this massy number that is crooned by Dhanush, Dhee and Santhosh Narayanan. And now let’s take a look at the birthday messages posted by celebs for Dhanush. Jagame Thandhiram Song Rakita Rakita Rakita: Makers Treat Dhanush Fans on His Birthday with the First Single and It’s A Mass Number!

On the work front, besides Jagame Thandhiram, superstar Dhanush will also be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s film Karnan. The makers are yet to announce when the film will be released.

