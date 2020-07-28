Dhanush, the superstar of Tamil Cinema, celebrates his 37th birthday today. Be it acting, dancing or singing or any other skill, this talented actor of Kollywood has been entertaining the audience ever since he made his way to the world of cinema. He is brilliant in all that he does. One cannot stop lauding the efforts that he takes to make his work absolute perfect. On this special day, from celebs to fans, all have been showering Dhanush with heaps of love and thoughtful messages and throwback pictures and wishing him across social media platforms. Dhanush Birthday: From Acting, Singing to Directing, Here’s How D Has Progressed Steadily Through His Career.

Kajal Aggarwal, Tovino Thomas, Sivakarthikeyan and many other south celebs have wished Dhanush on his birthday. Well, fans of Dhanush were also in for a treat today. The makers of his upcoming flick, Jagame Thandhiram, released the first single titled “Rakita Rakita Rakita” and it has already turned out to be a hit. It is a lyric video in which you’ll see the avatar of Dhanush as Suruli. It is indeed the perfect day to release this massy number that is crooned by Dhanush, Dhee and Santhosh Narayanan. And now let’s take a look at the birthday messages posted by celebs for Dhanush. Jagame Thandhiram Song Rakita Rakita Rakita: Makers Treat Dhanush Fans on His Birthday with the First Single and It’s A Mass Number!

Kajal Aggarwal

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja have a fab one 💕 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2020

Tovino Thomas

Anirudh Ravichander

Happy birthday my bro @dhanushkraja ... to another fantastic year ahead 🤗😃 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 28, 2020

Sivakarthikeyan

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir..Hv a grt year😊👍 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 28, 2020

Santhosh Narayanan

Ramya Subramanian

Happy Birthday my most most most fav actor,performer and unicorn King @dhanushkraja sir🎈🎁🎉🎊🎂. My only wish on your birthday is for you to give us many more hours of screen time 🙌🏻❤️. Always your deep crazy fan. Thank you for your kindness 🤗. pic.twitter.com/R7CWgr2dFv — Ramya Subramanian (@actorramya) July 28, 2020

Kichcha Sudeep

Wishn you the best always my brother @dhanushkraja .. Stay blessed and stay safe. Happy returns 🤗 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 28, 2020

Hansika

Happy birthday my fellow leo! @dhanushkraja — Hansika (@ihansika) July 28, 2020

Athulyaa Ravi

#HappyBirthdayDhanush Happy birthday to the most energetic performer, milti talented , versatile actor and positive person @dhanushkraja sir 🤩 wishing you all success and happiness ! Keep entertain us and inspire us always ! pic.twitter.com/JkpZXff7LI — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) July 28, 2020

Lakshmi Manchu

Wishing the Multitalented Actor & Performer beyond the language barriers @dhanushkraja a Happiest Birthday 💐 Have a fab day macha 🤗#HappyBirthdayDhanush — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 28, 2020

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Happpyyyy birthdayyy @dhanushkraja ..hope ur having an awesom bday....have a blast..and continue to surprise us with all your amazing characters that u keep giving us.. — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) July 28, 2020

Aju Varghese

On the work front, besides Jagame Thandhiram, superstar Dhanush will also be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s film Karnan. The makers are yet to announce when the film will be released.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).