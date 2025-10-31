Diés Iraé Movie Review: Rahul Sadasivan has steadily built a reputation as one of the most distinctive voices in Indian horror, not just Malayalam cinema. If that label wasn’t firmly his already, Diés Iraé might just seal it. This is his most straightforward horror film yet, after we have witnessed him blend the genre with science fiction, psychological drama, and historical allegory. ‘Diés Iraé’ Trailer: Rahul Sadasivan and Pranav Mohanlal Unite for a Spine-Chilling Horror-Thriller Releasing Halloween 2025.

His raw debut Red Rain flirted with horror but was more a sci-fi thriller. Bhoothakaalam (keep that one in mind while watching this) was a haunting mother-son psychological drama wrapped in horror. Bramayugam was a supernatural period fantasy with eerie undercurrents but not pure horror. Diés Iraé, Latin for 'The Day of Wrath', is Sadasivan getting to basics - a contained, atmospheric ghost story best experienced in a theatre with a good Dolby Atmos sound system.

'Diés Iraé' Movie Review - The Plot

Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal) is an architect - wealthy, privileged, and emotionally detached (dude books First Class air tickets to the US). Living alone in a sprawling Kochi mansion, he spends his nights partying and drifting through casual flings. When news breaks that his college friend and brief ex, Kani, has died by suicide, Rohan visits her home and quietly pockets her hairpin.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dies Irae':

But soon after, paranormal occurrences begin in his house - noises, shadows, and violent disturbances that escalate beyond his control. Convinced that Kani’s spirit is haunting him, Rohan turns to Madhusudhan (Gibin Gopinath), a local contractor and Kani's neighbour for help, and who is blessed with extrasensory abilities.

'Diés Iraé' Movie Review - For the Horror Fanatics

After the spellbinding Bramayugam, expectations were sky-high for Rahul Sadasivan’s next film. The title Diés Iraé itself, evoking medieval visions of judgement and damnation, only fuelled that excitement. And yes - those expectations play the villain here. Because while Diés Iraé is not a bad film by any stretch, it’s undeniably a more stripped-down, conventional horror than what Sadasivan’s recent work has conditioned us to expect.

A Still From Diés Iraé

The story follows a familiar haunted-house template, complete with eerie atmosphere, gradual escalations, and a couple of dark surprises. Fans of The Conjuring or Insidious will notice the 'James Wan-ification' of its rhythm - not in imitation, but in spirit. Sadasivan clearly knows his genre grammar. The problem lies in the writing, which lacks the deeper subtext that elevated Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

Bhoothakaalam dealt with mental illness and generational trauma; Bramayugam explored casteism and feudal servitude through myth. Diés Iraé touches on themes of attachment and the human refusal to let go - contrasted with a protagonist emotionally incapable of it - but it never fully develops those ideas. The film’s strength, instead, lies in its craftsmanship and atmosphere. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy.

A Still From Diés Iraé

And that, to be fair, is excellent. Sadasivan turns Rohan’s sleek, sterile home into a claustrophobic arena where light and shadow constantly deceive. The slow pacing allows dread to build organically, especially in the first half. Cinematographer Shehnad Jalal’s compositions are beautifully unnerving, and Jayadevan Chakkadath’s sound design - with its layered echoes and unsettling silence - amplifies every shiver. Christo Xavier’s score, following up on his outstanding work in Bramayugam, adds a contemporary pulse without overwhelming the tension.

Every time the ghost makes its presence felt, there’s a hair-raising payoff — especially during Rohan’s violent encounters or when the spirit targets another person in his presence. The scares aren’t limited to the house either; one scene in a different location is particularly pertrifying - the kind that makes you instinctively watch through your fingers. The interval block, too, delivers a solid jolt with a sharp surprise. What also works is that Sadasivan doesn't show too much of its spectral entity visually, because it is more terrifying when it is lying in the shadows.

A Still From Diés Iraé

Shafique Mohammed Ali’s editing makes ample use of jump cuts - some of which double as jump scares - familiar, yes, but effective within the genre. There is one sequence where his work is most impressive, and that's when the film shows the passage of time through Rohan's incessant playing of the drums. The gore and some of the restrained visual effects and design are also well-done.

'Diés Iraé' Movie Review - The Screenplay Isn't One of Director's Strongest

The second half shifts gears into mystery mode, as Rohan and Madhusudhan investigate the ghost’s motives. The film blends its supernatural elements with investigative intrigue, though a few narrative details feel fuzzy. For instance, it’s unclear why the ghost attacks a certain character in Rohan’s house. There’s also a small inconsistency when Madhusudhan asks Rohan to reach out to old classmates for information - Rohan says he has no contact with any of them, even though we’ve just seen him socialising and playing football with one of them (in fact, that person had taken him to Kani's house). The plotting is looser than in Sadasivan’s previous films, though still serviceable. Bhoothakaalam Movie Review: Revathy and Shane Nigam Star in This Well-Acted ‘Horror’ Film That Frightens You With Its Realism.

A Still From Diés Iraé

The final twist may not be groundbreaking, but the climax is eerie and effective - with a morbid reveal that faintly recalls a moment from a David Fincher film. Throw in a twist that opens up a new cinematic universe connection and a cliffhanger, and you see Rahul Sadasivan ticking more boxes with the modern horror template.

'Diés Iraé' Movie Review - The Performances

Performance-wise, Pranav Mohanlal fits neatly into the role. His urbane screen presence and laidback demeanour suit a character defined by detachment. His best moments are those where he’s terrorised by the unseen - Sadasivan smartly plays to his strengths rather than stretching his limits. Gibin Gopinath, in the next most substantial role (apart from the ghost, of course), delivers an impressive and understated performance.

A Still From Diés Iraé

Arun Ajikumar (of Padakkalam and Pookkaalam fame) also manages to stand out in his brief screentime, particularly in the scene where he vents his frustration at Rohan, leading to the film’s only mildly humorous moment, as Rohan fumbles to respond. There’s one more actor I’d love to mention for their powerful performance in the climax, but naming them would be a spoiler. Let’s just say - if you happen to read this, you were terrific.

'Diés Iraé' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Diés Iraé may not match the thematic depth of Bhoothakaalam or the mythic supernatural politics of Bramayugam, but as a straightforward horror film, it’s Rahul Sadasivan operating with sharp control and confident craft. The scares work, the atmosphere lingers, and the film once again reminds us that he’s one of the most assured horror voices in Indian cinema right now, even if Diés Iraé feels a step back from his previous two movies.

Rating: 3.0

