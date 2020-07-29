Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 along with his family members. The ace director earlier took to his Twitter account to share the news with his fans and admirers while also informing them about how he and his family members are feeling better with no symptoms. He further revealed how he had a mild fever and while it subsided, he decided to get himself tested nonetheless. Unfortunately, his test results came in positive and doctors advised him to observe home quarantine. Vishal Confirms Testing Positive for Coronavirus Along With His Father, Reveals They Have Now Recovered With the Help Of Ayurvedic Medicine.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," he tweeted while sharing the news. The director further revealed how he's waiting to develop antibodies so he can help donate his plasma. "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," he tweeted further. Sara Ali Khan’s Driver Tests Positive for COVID-19; Simmba Actress and Family Test Negative for the Same (View Sara’s Insta Post).

Check Out his Tweets

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

SS Rajamouli's health update will further delay the shooting of his next period saga, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Earlier there were reports about how he's planning to resume shooting in August but going by the current scenario, it's unlikely that he'll start working before October.

We wish him and his family a speedy recovery.

