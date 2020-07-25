The news of actors and celebrities testing positive for coronavirus has been on the rise given that several of them had returned to work after months of coronavirus lockdown. It was recently reported that South actor Vishal and his father had also tested positive for COVID-19. Recent reports suggested that the duo had and contracted the novel virus but have now recovered from the same. While it was earlier only speculations, the actor has now confirmed that he did test positive for the virus but has recovered now with a post on Twitter. In his recent post, the actor gave out details of his condition as she suffered from COVID-19. Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal To Bring Back Mysskin Onboard As The Film’s Director?

Taking to Twitter and clarifying all the rumours, Vishal wrote, "Yes it’s True, my Dad was tested Positive, by helping him I had the same symptoms of High Temperature, Cold, Cough & was the same for my Manager." The actor further revealed that it was Ayurvedic medicine that helped him get better. He wrote, "All of us took Ayurvedic Medicine & were out of Danger in a week’s time. We are now Hale & Healthy. Happy to Share this....GB." We are more than happy that the actor and his family are now safe. Chakra Trailer: Vishal Wages a War Against a Cyber Criminal In His Next Action Movie (Watch Video).

Check Out Vishal's Post Here:

On the work front, Vishal was last seen in Action and will soon be seen in Chakra as a military officer. He also has Thupparivaalan 2 which is expected to begin soon after the lockdown.

