Dulquer Salmaan Reveals How He Met His Wife Amal Sufiya and It Will Make You Believe in Fate

Dulquer Salmaan With Amal Sufiya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan did not really have to move to Bollywood to win hearts. Even while he was only active in the Malayalam film industry, he had more than enough fans in the Northern and Central belt. He made the ladies go weak in the knees. But who made him go weak in the knees? His lovely wife, Amal Sufiya. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Dulquer opened up about how he met his wife. Turns out, fate had a plan for them. After returning from the US post finishing his studies, his family was already planning to get him hitched with Amal. Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dulquer Salmaan and More South Celebs Light Candles Supporting PM Modi's '9 PM, 9 Minutes Appeal' (View Posts).

Dulquer revealed, "My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine."

But that is not all the story there is. Dulquer kept running into Amal Sufiya again and again. "On most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show," he added. Hey Sinamika: Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's Film Gets a Title; Marks Choreographer Brinda’s Directorial Debut.

"Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her."

Dulquer and Sufiya have been married for more than 8 years now. The two have a daughter together, named Maryam Ameerah Salman. "We have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter who is very talkative. She entertains the entire family throughout the day,” the actor said.