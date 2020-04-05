Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dulquer Salmaan and More South Celebs Light Candles Supporting PM Modi's '9 PM, 9 Minutes Appeal' (View Posts)

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia , Dulquer Salmaan (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to all Indian citizens to shut their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to stand united against the darkness brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Several Bollywood celebrities followed PM Modi's appeal and lit candles and lamps saying, 'There's light at the end of this tunnel'. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu were among the first ones to share posts on social media and also gave out positive messages along with it. Among the South celebrities, megastar Rajinikanth also took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and his wife holding candles. The actor-turned-politician posted hashtags such as 'Unity' and 'Solidarity' along with his picture. Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Other Celebs Light Candles for PM Narendra Modi's '9 PM 9 Minutes' Appeal to Stand United Against COVID-19 Darkness.

Among other celebrities from South, actor Dulquer Salmaan also took to Instagram to share a picture of holding candles in his balcony. With the picture, he wrote, "Let there be light ! Standing in solidarity, unity and brotherhood ! Together, we shall over come !" Tamannaah Bhatia also took Twitter to post pictures of herself lighting candles. With her post, she wrote, "The wound is the place where the light enters you -Rumi Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!"

-Rumi Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!" Check out posts by more South celebrities below. Coronavirus Lockdown: Mammootty, Ram Charan Request Fans to Light Candles, Diyas, Flashlights Today at 9 PM for 9 Minutes and Support PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative.

Rajinikanth:

Allu Arjun:

Dulquer Salmaan:

Tamannaah Bhatia

Kajal Aggarwal:

Celebs have been doing their bit amid this pandemic by making donations and also appealing their fans to stay home. Stay tuned for more posts on South celebs who also lit candles and lamps to stand united against coronavirus amid these difficult times.