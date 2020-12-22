Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya are one the most talked and loved couples from the South industry. It is their simple love story which proves how the two are a match made in heaven. Having said that, Dulquer and Amal celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on December 22, 2020, and just like a doting husband, the man wished his wife on the very special day with a cutesy post on Instagram. Along with write up, the actor also posted an adorable picture of himself along with his better-half. Dulquer Salmaan Reveals How He Met His Wife Amal Sufiya and It Will Make You Believe in Fate.

In the post, DQ mentioned how in these many years the two have grown stronger and closer. "Here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together. You’re my hollandaise, my chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa!." a part of his caption read. Indeed, just like in the picture, the two are glued forever. The Zoya Factor: Amal Sufiya Joins Hubby Dulquer Salmaan for the Special Screening!

Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Dulquer had opened up about how he and Amal were destined to be together. It was an arrange marriage ofcourse, but the two kept running into each other again and again. "On most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show," he had said. Stay tuned!

