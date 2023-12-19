Actor Mahesh Babu shared a cute picture with her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, on his social media handle on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu treated fans to a priceless father-daughter moment. In the picture, Mahesh is seen giving a jadoo ki jhappi to Sitara. Sharing the picture, he wrote,. "Jadoo Ki Jhappi #EarlyMornings #SoulFood." Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Dish Out Family Goals As They Vacay With Kids in Scotland (View Pics)

Mahesh Babu's Instagram Post

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "That expression says it all. Pure love." Another user commented, "The best gift of life, sir, is having a daughter." Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son and a daughter, Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

In the coming months, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography. Makers of 'Guntur Kaaram' recently unveiled the film's second track, “Oh My Baby” promo, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. The romantic track features the chemistry of a refreshing pairing of Sreeleela and Mahesh Babu. The entire track is sung by Shilpa Rao and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated on blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja, and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project. The film is touted to be an action drama that stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.