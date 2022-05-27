Anil Ravipudi directorial F3: Fun and Frustration released in theaters on May 27. Starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sunil and Sonal Chauhan, the Telugu comedy had high hopes attached to it. Now, as per early reactions by netizens on Twitter, the movie has tickled the audiences' funny bones. For the unversed, F3 is standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2, and the second film in the Fun and Frustration series. Here's what Twitterati are saying about the movie. Check it out. F3 - Fun and Frustration Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film.

Nice!

Guys this movie is highly recommended to watch..im a movie geek i loved it so much..all the madness nd fun element in the movie is awesome.#F3Movie — Dolly (@ThisizzDolly) May 27, 2022

Woah!

#F3Movie @AnilRavipudi Thanks for this entertainer. In between the big scale and stars driven films, #F3Movie is a breather providing wholesome entertainment. I’ve witnessed audience enjoying and laughing throughout the film. — Yash (@yaswanthats) May 27, 2022

Yay!

F3 is an over the top entertainer that goes way overboard. Still, the comedy works, and there is enough entertainment to be engaged, making it a decent one-time watch. #F3Movie pic.twitter.com/LmQK4De7dy — Ramya Rambo (@RamyaRambo1) May 27, 2022

Wow!

Super first half .. Unbelievable laughs 2nd half Motham intlo unna vallu andaru vellandi full Fun with a frustration #F3Movie — #SSMB28 💥 (@UDAyVarma1882) May 27, 2022

Haha!

Oh bhyyyii kya mast movie hai yaar 🤣.#F3Movie is full of funny scenes which we can enjoy with our whole family aap bhi enjoy kro — piyush (@piyush_oye) May 27, 2022

