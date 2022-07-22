Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju is a survival drama about a man who gets trapped under the debris of what once used to be his home and the early reactions to the film are out. Netizens have given their verdict on this film and many have called it a must-watch masterpiece. Malayankunju: Suriya Opens Up About Fahadh Faasil’s Upcoming Film’s Trailer, Says ‘Blown by the Footage of This Truly Different Attempt!’.

Check Out Malayankunju Twitter Reactions Below

Technically Great!

Watch malayankunju brilliant film.. Another fahadfassil masterpiece — SUDEESH (@SUDEESH77432292) July 22, 2022

Should Be Watching!

Fahadh Faasil's Performance!

#Malayankunju A good Survival thriller. First half is the family drama & it's fully engaging. From the Interval towards the end of second half it's breath taking moments for the audience. Cinematography, Screenplay & bgm topnotch 👏👏#FahadhFaasil insane performance 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OLS9tAT3bQ — Ananthakrishnan C V (@Ananthan_98) July 22, 2022

Masterpiece!

Best Cinematic Experience from Mollywood in recent times. My man #FahadhFaasil, you truly are the powerhouse of Mollywood. Each and every crew of the movie, TAKE A BOW. Go for it, probably the best survival thriller from India! MASTERPIECE! #Malayankunju pic.twitter.com/asaGvV3Rmf — Arjun Asok (@ImArjunAsok) July 22, 2022

