Friendship Motion Poster: Harbhajan Singh's First Tamil Film, Co-Starring Arjun Sarja and Losliya, Gives Feels of A Shady Thriller (Watch Video)

Friendship motion poster out now (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh is all set to foray into Tamil cinema with Friendship, a thriller that also stars Arjun Sarja and Losliya. While the makers had unveiled the film's first poster that showed two men held together by a single handcuff. It was intriguing then and the addition of Sarja's character in the new motion poster has intensified the things further. Harbhajan is apparently the lead in the film that's touted to be a campus drama. Friendship: Harbhajan Singh is All Set for His Acting Debut, Shares the First Poster of His Tamil Film - View Pic.

This is not the first Tamil project that the former cricketer is associated with. Earlier it was reported that Harbhajan will be making his acting debut with Dikkiloona, that starred Santhanam and was directed by Karthik Yogi. However, it was never materialised and the actor ended up announcing Friendship as his debut instead. Irfan Pathan Joins Harbhajan Singh, Will Make his Acting Debut with Chiyaan Vikram's Upcoming Tamil Movie.

Check Out the Motion Poster

Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, the movie was earlier slated to hit the screens this year but going by the current scenario, it's unclear if they would get to release it in the next few months. Besides Harbhajan, Irrfan Pathan is also gearing up for his acting debut in Vikram's next.