Singer Chimayi Sripada recently called out a troll on social media for bringing up her sexual abuse allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu in one of her tweets. The "Titli" singer, who has never shied away from speaking her mind, called out netizens for referring to her sexual harassment incident and saying that since she couldn’t do anything when she was allegedly molested, she shouldn’t worry about other women. ‘Horrible Bunch of Bullies’: Chinmayi Sripada Defends 10-YO Overconfident ‘KBC17’ Junior Contestant Ishit Bhatt Who Misbehaved With Amitabh Bachchan on the Quiz Show (View Post).

Chinmayi Sripada Calls Out Netizen for Bringing Her Sexual Abuse Incident

It all started after a quote from Chinmayi's husband, Rahul Ravindran, garnered attention on X (formerly Twitter), in which he said that it was Chinmayi's choice whether to wear a mangalsutra or not after marriage. He said, "After our marriage I told my wife Chinmayi that its her choice whether to wear 'mangalsutra' or not. I even suggested not wearing it because it's unfair that men have no visible sign of being married while women are expected to have one."

Chinmayi replied to the tweet saying, "He literally said it in some context on an interview, which has become a tweet. The rage from men calling him all sorts og absues - I am worried for the women here truth be told." In repose, a user asked her, "You couldn't save your a** when Vairamuthu allegedly groped you but here you are worried for other women."

Chinmayi didn't hold bak and replied to the user saying, "Yes. Because getting groped is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual assault episode and molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so I don't have to breathe it."

Chinmayi Sripada Hits Back at Troll Over 2005 Sexual Harassment Incident

Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I dont have to breathe it. https://t.co/18x0gNKTu2 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 4, 2025

About Chinmayi Sripada’s #MeToo Case

In 2018, Chinmayi Sripada publicly accused lyricist Vairamuthu during the #MeToo movement. She alleged that he had harassed her during the Veezhamattam event in Switzerland in 20o5. Vairamuthu denied the allegations. Following her revelation, the South India Cine, Television Artistes, Dubbing Artistes Union banned her from working in Tamil cinema. ‘Ramayana’: Chinmayi Sripada Defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting As Lord Ram Amid Backlash Over Actor’s Beef Comment, Says ‘Babaji Who Uses God’s Name Can Be a Rapist…’ (View Post).

Chinmayi Sripada's voice has lit up songs across multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Some of her most popular tracks are "Tere Bina", "Titli", "Yenti Yenti", and "Kaathalae Kaathalae", to name a few.

