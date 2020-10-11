Malayalam Cinema’s charming actor Nivin Pauly celebrates his 36th birthday today. Family members, industry pals and fans around the world are extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor across social media platforms. The makers of Padavettu have also wished the actor in a special way. They have shared a BTS video from the upcoming Malayalam film and have given a glimpse of the actor’s character. This is indeed a special one for Nivin Pauly from team Padavettu on the occasion of his birthday! Padavettu First Look: Nivin Pauly’s Rugged Avatar in Liju Krishna’s Next Leave Fans Impressed!

Nivin Pauly can be seen working with crew of Padavettu to get his shots right. He is seen donning chequered shirts, sporting thick moustache and beard for the film. When the first look poster of Padavettu was shared, we saw Nivin in a intense, rugged avatar and fans were might impressed. Written-directed by Liju Krishna and produced under the banner of Sunny Wayne Productions, this time Nivin will be seen in a totally different avatar and after watching this BTS video, we just cannot wait for the film to release. Padavettu: Manju Warrier to Share Screen Space with Nivin Pauly For the First Time!

Nivin Pauly In Padavettu

Padavettu will also feature Manju Warrier and it would be the first time that she’d be sharing screen space with Nivin Pauly. Also, Aruvi actress Aditi Balan would be making her debut in Malayalam Cinema with this film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).