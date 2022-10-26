There are many who have showered praises on Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara. Superstar Rajinikanth too shared his views on the movie. He mentioned in his tweet, “#KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema.” Vivek Agnihotri Heaps Praise On Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Film Kantara (Watch Video).

Rishab Shetty’s Reaction To Rajinikanth’s Tweet On Kantara

Dear @rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️ https://t.co/C7bBRpkguJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 26, 2022

