Dominic and The Ladies' Purse Movie Review: Who doesn't love a good whodunnit? Malayalam cinema has delivered some excellent mystery thrillers in recent months, including Jofin T Chacko's Rekhachithram just a couple of weeks ago. Asif Ali played the lead in that film, and it was another Asif Ali movie that came to mind as I was done watching Gautham Vasudevan Menon's directorial debut in Malayalam, Dominic and The Ladies' Purse. However, just before the movie ended, I was reminded of a different film - one starring the lead actor of this movie, the legendary Mammootty - before this story dropped its final twist. ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Review: Critics Praise Mammootty’s ‘One-Man Show’ in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Engaging Malayalam Mystery Thriller.

I’m curious how many viewers arrived at the same deduction as I did. It would almost feel like an insult to Dominic, the protagonist, who prides himself on predicting plot twists before the interval. That said, it took me nearly two-thirds of the movie to reach my conclusion.

Was it predictable? In some ways, yes. Was I happy with how everything fell into place? Not entirely - and I’ll explain why shortly. But was I satisfied with Dominic and The Ladies' Purse as a whole? As someone who enjoys quirky mystery thrillers, I’d say yes, more or less. Gautham Vasudevan Menon’s first foray into Malayalam cinema brings enough charm and intrigue to keep you hooked.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse':

Dominic (Mammootty) is a private detective who used to be a police officer. His usual cases involve catching philandering husbands in the act and blackmailing them for money. He hires a new assistant, Vicky (Gokul Suresh), and soon receives a seemingly simple case from his landlady, Mrs Madhuri (Viji Venkatesh). She asks him to find the owner of a missing purse she found at the hospital. What initially appears to be a trivial task unravels into a more complex investigation involving two missing persons cases that could take a grim turn.

‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Movie Review - Charming Take on Sherlock Holmes Mysteries

What captivated me most about Dominic and The Ladies' Purse was its quaint treatment. The film evokes the experience of reading a Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot mystery. Dominic even fancies himself as a Holmes-like figure, referring to Vicky as his Watson (which makes Mrs Madhuri the Mrs Hudson of this tale). The story introduces Dominic and his quirks through Vicky’s perspective, though the film doesn’t consistently stick to his point of view. Unlike Watson, who seeks only a roommate, Vicky takes the job to make pocket money until he can leave for Canada.

If Vicky isn’t a perfect Watson, Dominic isn’t entirely Holmes either. While our Kochi detective is skilled in observation and deduction - thanks to his experience as a police officer - he openly admits that his conclusions carry a 20% error margin. This flaw, introduced early in the film, adds layers to Dominic’s character and makes his investigation more engaging. His fallibility raises the stakes, keeping the audience invested.

‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Movie Review - Mammootty's Brilliant!

Gautham Vasudevan Menon treats Mammootty the star with reverence but avoids making Dominic larger-than-life. Sure, Mammootty gets a couple of fight scenes, a dance sequence, and moments to strike some stylish poses. Yet, the character isn’t invincible - Dominic takes his share of beatings and setbacks, especially in the climax. Not many big stars would embrace the vulnerability Mammootty portrays here.

Coming off recent performances in Kathal The Core, Puzhu, Bramayugam and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, this should come as least bit surprising as Mammootty delivers yet another layered performance, carrying the film effortlessly. Whether in lighter moments or intense drama, he’s a joy to watch. The climactic interrogation scene, in particular, showcases Mammootty’s brilliance, heightened by the tension GVM masterfully builds. Special mention to Mammootty's co-star in that scene, for matching up to him. ‘Rekhachithram’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan Impress in This Creative Blend of Cinema Nostalgia and Absorbing Mystery.

‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Movie Review - Gautham Vasudevan Menon's Bankable Direction

Speaking of Gautham Vasudevan Menon, I appreciated the tone he set for the film. Dominic and The Ladies' Purse unfolds as an unassuming, light-hearted mystery drama that gradually builds intrigue. When I say “light-hearted,” I don’t mean the film is stuffed with gags. There are humorous moments - like Shine Tom Chacko’s character reacting in terror upon seeing Dominic and Vicky - but they feel organic. Even a playful nod to Gokul Suresh’s nepo lineage (“Vappachi’s Legacy”) lands well, thanks to sharp timing.

GVM’s direction features some smart creative choices. For example, a scene where Dominic catches a philanderer is initially framed as a still shot, spotlighting Mammootty’s performance. The perspective then shifts to being shot from a hidden camera, adding more context to the moment.

The film avoids unnecessary distractions. Apart from a celebratory dance number early on, the focus remains on the mystery. There’s no forced romantic subplot - just a hint of it - and no melodramatic flashbacks to explain Dominic’s eccentricities, save for a brief scene with his ex-wife. The investigation unfolds at a leisurely pace, which suits the film’s overall vibe.

‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Movie Review - The Revelation Isn't Fully Satisfactory

That said, the mystery itself left me slightly unsatisfied. Once a key character is introduced, their role in the unfolding events becomes fairly obvious. I cannot keep ignoring that there's more to the person than what meets the eye, and I am not sure if this was a deliberate choice from GVM. This makes the central mystery easier to predict - arguably too easy - even before Dominic connects the dots. While the third act is thrilling, the big twist may not sit well with everyone. It’s not particularly novel, and some viewers might find it difficult to accept for reasons I won’t spoil. Malayalam films that attempted similar twists in the past have faced mixed reactions. (I said earlier that it reminded me of a twist from an earlier Mammootty film; actually, make that two, and what's more, both the movies were directed by the same filmmaker). ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph.

Among the supporting cast, Gokul Suresh complements Mammootty well, acting as the audience’s lens to admire the detective’s methods. Viji Venkatesh is charming as the warm-hearted landlady, while Sushmitha Bhatt makes a strong impression as a worried sibling searching for answers.

‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Dominic and The Ladies' Purse works as a charming, unpretentious mystery that thrives on its quaint vibe and Mammootty’s magnetic presence. While it may not be a perfect cast film that subverts your expectations, it keeps you engaged with its endearing characters, steady intrigue, and a touch of nostalgia for old-school detective stories.

Rating: 3.0

