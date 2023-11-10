Japan Movie Review: Somewhere in the making of Japan, that marks the reunion of director Raju Murugan and lead star Karthi after Thozha, a very brilliant film that traversed genres once existed. There was this attempt to create cinema that could take some bold leaps and doesn't chain itself to conventions. In the film that I saw in the theatre, I did see traces of those attempted brilliances. However, the final rendition of Japan unfortunately transforms into a burdensome film that discards its unique elements, burying itself in indifference. Japan Song 'Touching Touching': Karthi and Anu Emmanuel Groove to This Peppy Dance Track.

Japan opens with a heist at a renowned jewellery shop, involving the looting of goods worth £200 million. The authorities discover a gold coin bearing the symbol of Japan (played by Karthi), a notorious thief and mastermind wanted not only by Tamil Nadu but also by other states. This coin serves as his signature, leading the investigators to believe he's behind the robbery.

The introduction of Japan is flamboyant, almost theatrical, with an ostentatious 'Boss Entry,' attempting to provoke critics only to cleverly subvert expectations. However, the sequence's excessive duration detracts from its impact, a recurring issue in the film.

A Still From Japan (Photo Credits: Dream Warrior Pictures)

The pivotal moment arrives in Japan's actual introduction, embarking into a potential game-changing moment. Japan uncovers a life-changing truth that shatters him, plunging him into an existential crisis. Betrayals from trusted individuals, impulsive actions under the influence, and a quest for retribution unfold while he confronts his past, particularly his former lover, Sanju (Anu Emmanuel), all while evading the pursuing authorities.

Yet, the central question remains: did Japan truly commit the heist? The answer might leave you feeling unsatisfied.

Watch the Trailer of Japan:

Japan bewildered me continually. It featured moments of remarkable peculiarity, which made it intriguing. How often do mainstream films depict a protagonist mourning his mother's skeletal remains and adorn it with gold ornaments, or committing a murder and then seeking redemption in a song, only to forget it all when sober? These instances of dark humour favoured Japan, notably the pre-interval scene when Japan meets Sanju at her film shoot and the cops interrupting their rendezvous. The 'Gold Star Japan' segments were brimming with comic potential, though they don't invoke the needed hilarity always. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Karthi Gallop to the Rescue of Mani Ratnam’s Over-Stuffed Period Drama.

A Still From Japan (Photo Credits: Dream Warrior Pictures)

However, Japan stumbles when trying to balance an existential black comedy and an action-thriller suitable for its lead. Several seemingly crucial scenes bear little significance, needlessly elongating the runtime. For instance, Sanju's storyline lacks satisfactory closure regarding her betrayal and reconciliation with Japan. Similarly, a subplot involving a gold-sieving family, although touching in its portrayal of their lives, doesn't integrate effectively into the overarching narrative. There are incursions into Kerala and Karnataka, there is depiction of political power-play and a bare-bodied Sunil dances to old Tamil song while getting intimate with sex workers - Japan packs so many things, but doesn't do justice to all and keeps wavering in its narrative as it nears its conclusion.

A Still From Japan (Photo Credits: Dream Warrior Pictures)

The film builds to a bombastic crescendo only to conclude on a modest, emotionally charged note that only left me with a perplexed, 'Huh, that's it?'. The issue lies in the film's failure to allow us to invest in the protagonist's emotional odyssey despite establishing his mortal dilemma. Even the whole heist track, after promising a lot, ends up being a major disappointment with hardly any shocking reveals.

As for the performances, Karthi shines in the lead, embodying his character's irreverent style flawlessly. While Sunil, Vijay Milton, and Bava Chelladurai offer decent support, Anu Emmanuel's track disappoints, her portrayal appearing ordinary in her brief appearance.

Final Thoughts

Japan displays plenty of promise attempting to blend elements of black comedy and action-thriller but succumbs to an uneven narrative and unrequired subplots. While it boasts a standout performance by Karthi, the film ultimately falters in its execution, deserving more coherence and depth in its storytelling.

