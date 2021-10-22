Joju George's acting journey in Malayalam cinema is nothing less than marvellous and inspiring. He is one of those fantastic examples of the adage - Try try until you succeed, even if the trial period might take a span of decade. From being a junior artiste to being a familiar face in a film's supporting cast to now being one of most acclaimed actors in the industry, Joju George is now having the best phase of his career. Malik: From a Kamal Haasan Masterpiece to a Mammootty Classic, 5 Films Fahadh Faasil-Starrer Reminded Us Of!

On the occasion of the actor-producer's birthday. we look at the seven best roles of the actor that left us the most impressed.

Hotel California

Joju George in Hotel California

The role that was quite a game-changer for the actor. The thing that you need to get noticed by an audience is to show how good you are in comedy, and Joju George does that trick that gave the much needed boost for his career. Hotel California ia quite a forgettable adult comedy, but Joju's performance as the goofy police officer still makes us laugh.

Ramante Eden Thottam

Joju George in Ramante Eden Thottam

Ranjith Sankar's marital drama is about a woman seeking independence from her troubled life after a perception-changing holiday. Joju plays the the emotionally abusive husband, who may not physically assault his wife, but is very much vindictive with his psychological manipulation and guilting. Excellent performance that showed Joju can handle complex characters with ease.

Udaharanam Sujatha

Joju George in Udaharanam Sujatha

Udaharanam Sujatha is a very likable remake of Nil Battey Sannata, with fine performances from Manju Warrier and Anaswara Rajan, playing mother and daughter who both attend the same class. In the supporting cast, Joju leaves an indelible impression as the kind-hearted but strict Headmaster of that school.

Joseph

Joju George in Joseph

Aka the role that proved Joju can be leading man material himself. Directed by M Padmakumar, Joseph is a mystery thriller with an emotional heft, with Joju (also the producer) delivering one of his finest performances of his career. He also won Best Character Actor at Kerala State Film Awards, and also earned a Special Mention at National Film Awards.

Chola

Joju George in Chola

Joju is a pro at playing complex negative characters and Sanal Saisidharan's Chola gives him another fantastic opportunity to impress in shades of grey. As the creepy, menacing antagonist, Joju George will creep you out every sequence he is in, often making your skin crawl in some portions. Easily one of the most underrated villains in recent times.

Halal Love Story

Joju George in Halal Love Story

Halal Love Story is one of the loveliest films to come out in 2020, a heartwarming film with a very talented acting ensemble. Joju George plays the frustrated but empathetic filmmaker, who is quite endearing in the role that makes him stand out in a movie filled with very likeable characters. Halal Love Story Movie Review: Funny and Emotionally Stirring, Indrajith Sukumaran and Grace Antony’s Film Is a Winner!

Nayattu

Joju George and Kunchacko Boban in Nayattu

One of the most talked about films in recent times, Martin Prakkat's film is a thriller with a social commentary about three police personnel who are on a run after being trapped in a scandal. While Kunchako Boban and Nimisha Sajayan do good in the lead roles, it is Joju who is the absolute standout here as their portly senior, who is guilt-stricken for being the reason why they are in the mess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).