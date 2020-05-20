Junior NTR Thanks Everyone For Making His Birthday Special During Lockdown

Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Tollywood star Junior NTR celebrates his 37th birthday today. The actor who has a massive fanbase had to celebrate his big day under lockdown. But those who know the crazy fandom of this south actor, they might as well know that no one was letting the actor spend his birthday in a gloomy manner. Indeed, his birthday celebration began virtually a day before with a super-hot picture of him flaunting his abs. Now, after receiving tons of messages on social media, Tarak took to Twitter to thank everyone. Happy Birthday Jr NTR! Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Others Shower Love and Wishes On Tollywood’s Young Tiger (View Tweets).

In his latest tweet, he wrote, "I'd like to thank my colleagues, well wishers and members of the Film Fraternity from the bottom of my heart, for the warm birthday wishes. Felt great to read all the tweets and you've made this day very special." Check out the tweet below.

Jr NTR's Tweet:

I'd like to thank my colleagues, well wishers and members of the Film Fraternity from the bottom of my heart, for the warm birthday wishes. Felt great to read all the tweets and you've made this day very special 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2020

For the uninitiated, the fans flooded the social media accounts with pictures, videos, fan-made art and film-memories of him. Every year, the fans would take an extra effort by cutting cake in large gatherings and contributing to needy on the special occasion. However, this year it was all about home quarantine so wishes were confined to the social media feeds.

On an interesting note, KGF director Prashanth Neel also hinted his collaboration with Junior NTR. His cryptic tweet wishing the star has almost confirmed that he will helm #NTR31. Well, that was the best birthday treat for all the Jr NTR fans.