The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj’s much-awaited film Kaantha have revealed the look of actress Bhagyashri Borse in the gripping period drama on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Interestingly, Bhagyashri Borse, who has made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry, will be making her debut in Tamil with Kaantha, a gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s in Tamil Nadu. ‘Kaantha’: Netflix Acquires OTT Rights to Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s Upcoming Film – See First Look Poster.

Sources close to the unit say that the actress has delivered a performance that is already creating a buzz within the industry. They add that Borse has done a commendable job in handling a role that demanded both depth and authenticity. Sources claim that the unit was impressed with her dedication. The actress, who did not know Tamil initially, took it upon herself to learn the language so as to ensure she brought her character to life, they point out.

Bhagyashri Borse’s First Look From ‘Kaantha’ Revealed

Sharing her first look poster on his X timeline, actor Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead along with Borse in the film, wrote, “In the echoes of history, her love still whispers.” The film is being jointly produced by Dulquer Salman, Prashanth Potluri, Rana Daggubatti and Jom Varghese. Apart from Dulquer and Bhagyashree Borse, the film will also feature Samuthirakani in a pivotal role. Cinematography for the film will be by Dani Sanchez Lopez, who was also the cameraman for the National Award winning ‘Mahanati’, which was a biopic of actress Savithri. ‘Kaantha’: Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look Poster of His Upcoming Multilingual Project to Celebrate 13th Anniversary of His Film Career.

Music for the film is to be scored by Jhanu Chanthar, who scored the music for Andhaghaaram and the Hunt for Veerappan. Editing for the film is by Antony. Art direction for the film is by Tha Ramalingam and styling and costumes will be by Poojita Tadikonda, Archana Rao and Harmann Kaur.

