Chennai, April 25" Director Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited romantic comedy 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate. Chennai Super Kings Team Dances to ‘Two Two Two,’ Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Director Vignesh Shivan Delighted.

Rowdy Pictures, the firm producing the film, confirmed the news by tweeting about it. It tweeted, "'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' censored U/A. Releasing Worldwide on April 28."

The film has triggered huge interest among both audiences and critics as it has Nayanthara and Samantha working together for the first time.

Recently, a trailer released by the film unit garnered a whopping 10 Million views on YouTube, an indication of the huge expectations from the film. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal First Look: Meet Vijay Sethupathi As Rambo From Vignesh Shivan’s Directorial.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. While Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film, Samantha plays Khatija.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).