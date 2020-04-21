Kamal Haasan To Feature In a Song On Coronavirus?

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has left the world in the state of helplessness. In such a situation, all that remains is hope. Entertainment industry in India is right now at complete halt. The celebs are all following quarantine. However, as we know, most of them are much active on social media. Also, in a past we days we saw many videos and messages by the celebs regarding COVID-19 awareness. Now, the latest celeb to join the bandwagon is Kamal Haasan. Muskurayega India Video Song: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and More Unite For a Beautiful Anthem to Motivate Indians in Fight Against COVID-19.

As per the latest reports, the Tamil superstar is planning to release a video on COVID-19. For this, he is reportedly collaborating with much-loved music composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ghibran. The message is said to be about the message on personal hygiene. The song has been already shot and is supposedly releasing by April end.

Earlier, Bollywood stars teamed up for a song similar to this named as "Muskurayega India." which had stars like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal. It became an instant hit on the internet. Also, Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej too were seen in a coronavirus themed song. As Kamal Haasan has a wide fan base, the awareness will definitely reach out to a larger audience. It has to be seen how this brand new song on the sensitive issue like COVID-19 turns out to be!