Kichcha Sudeep Shares a Collage of His Workout Photos on Instagram Setting Serious Fitness Goals

Kichcha Sudeep (Photo Credits: File Image)

Southern star Kichcha Sudeep has shared a collage of photographs on Instagram, where he flaunts a perfectly-chiselled body, and has urged everyone to be their own inspiration. In a few photograph, he is seen showing off his beef, while in others he flexes muscles and his gym equipment.

He then inspired his fans and followers to set their goals and follow their minds. "This isn't just about a workout... This is about what one wants...Set ur goals...Follow ur mind. Be ur own Guide... Be ur own inspiration. 'Waste not the time you have, my friend'," he wrote alongside the image.

Check Out Kichcha Sudeep's Instagram Post Below

On the acting front, Sudeep was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3". He will next be seen in "Kotigobba 3" and "Phantom"