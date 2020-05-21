Kichcha Sudeep Shares Adorable Collage with Daughter Sanvi on Her 16th Birthday

Kichcha Sudeep with Daughter Sanvi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Southern star Kichcha Sudeep took to Instagram and shared a photo collage of his daughter Saanvi from her toddler days to present times, on the occasion of her birthday. "Stay happy, stay blessed. We all are proud of you baby," went the caption of the collage. He later shared another collage of himself along with Saanvi gorging on pizzas. Kichcha Sudeep Shares a Collage of His Workout Photos on Instagram Setting Serious Fitness Goals.

"Thanks to each one for ur unconditional luv and wshs ....Created a special video for Sanvi. U all have been a beautiful part of my life and I Would luv to share it wth you all. Shall upload it in an hour, " he wrote alongside the image. Kichcha Sudeep Gets ‘Most Promising Actor’ Honour at DPIFF Awards 2020 For Dabangg 3 (View Pic)

Kichcha Sudeep's Birthday Post For Daughter Sanvi

Sudeep got married to Priya Radhakrishna in 2001, anb the couple welcomed Saanvi 2004. He recently shared a collage of photographs on Instagram, where he flaunts a perfectly-chiselled body. On the acting front, Sudeep was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3". He will next be seen in "Kotigobba 3" and "Phantom".