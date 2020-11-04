Kola Bhaskar is a popular film editor. As per leading media reports, the film editor passed away in Hyderabad. He was aged 55. As per a report in India Glitz, Kola Bhaskar was suffering from oral cancer for some time and there were complications due to it. The film editor was known for his works for films such as Thalapathy Vijay starrer Pokkiri and many others. HG Somashekara Rao, Renowned Kannada Actor, Passes Away at 86.

Industry expert Sreedhar Pillai shared a post that read, “Leading South Indian editor #KolaBhaskar passed away today morning in Hyderabad. He had edited quite a few #Vijay entertainers like #Pokkiri and some of @selvaraghavan’s best films. #RIPKolaBhaskar”.

Some of his notable works include Pawan Kalyan - Bhumika Chawla’s Kushi, Ravi Krishna’s 7G Rainbow Colony, Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai, Jyothi Krishna directorial Kedi, Selvaraghavan directorial Aayirathil Oruvan, among others. Kola Bhaskar’s last project as a film editor was the 2015 released film Vai Raja Vai. In 2016 he bankrolled the film Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam in which his son Balakrishna Kola made his debut. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.

