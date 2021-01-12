Krack movie starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan was released in theatres on January 9, 2021. Since then, the film has been creating a lot of news as it has garnered decent reviews from the critics. However, the Gopichand Malineni helmed film has now fallen prey to piracy. Yes, that's true. Screengrabs from the torrent sites are all over the internet. Even though the government has banned such sites, they are still creating a menace online. And well, Ravi Teja's Krack is the latest victim. Khaali Peeli Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday’s Film Is the New Victim of Piracy?

Links with tags such as Watch Krack in HD for free, Watch Krack online for free or download Krack are available on the web. That's not it, as there are many terms to search the film on the sites which include Krack Full Movie Download, Krack Full Movie Tamilrockers, Krack Full Movie Torrent, Krack Telegram links, Krack Full Movie HD, Krack Movie download in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p format are available and so on.

This piracy practise is nothing new and even though the makers try their best to protect their film, it gets leaked online. Hackers find their way to upload popular films on the internet. We wonder, when is this going to come to an end? Soorarai Pottru Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Suriya’s Film Leaked Hours Before It Online Release!

Earlier, strict action has been taken against such sites, but they once again pop up with a new domain. Talking about the film, Krack happens to be the first Telugu film to release in the theatres in 2021 and also after the COVID-19 mayhem. The action-packed film sees Ravi Teja essaying the role of a cop. Stay tuned!

