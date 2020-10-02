Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli is the first Bollywood outing to release under the pay-per-view model under Zee Plex and Zee5. During the COVID-19 pandemic, films releasing on OTT platforms are in trend but also getting leaked on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Khaali Peeli is the recent film to fall prey to piracy. Yes, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli is available to download in HD in torrent sites and these search engine sites are filled with keywords like Khaali Peeli Movie Full HD Available, Khaali Peeli movie download on Filmyzilla, Khaali Peeli TamilRockers download in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p format are available. Nishabdham Movie Review: Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan’s Amazon Prime Film Is Lazy Thriller With a Lazier Michael Madsen

Unfortunately, Khaali Peeli is also available to download in Telegram with Blu Ray 1080p print. Telegram channels like Bollywood Area, Movies VIP and Latest Movies are circulating Khaali Peeli full movie in 720p, 240p format. The OTT releases film are also being pirated being one of the major concerns for the makers. Bollywood films releasing on ott platforms like Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi or Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo have been the victim of piracy in the past as well. In the COVID-19 era, streaming platforms are suffering as the films are available on various other pirated platforms which is one of the biggest concern of the entertainment industry. Khaali Peeli: Where to Watch Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter’s Film Online?

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli is an entertaining fare co-produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. Speaking about the film, Ali Abbas Zafar spoke to a leading daily, "Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's (actor Jaideep Ahlawat, Raazi and Gangs of Wasseypur) credibility make this ride cooler and edgier." Piracy is no good and affects the business model of film producers adversely. Say no to privacy and watch movies from the specific streaming platform. Watch Khaali Peeli in pay-per-view only on Zee Plex and Zee5. Stay tuned for More!

