Telugu star Ravi Teja resumed shooting for his upcoming film on Wednesday, going by his latest post on social media. Ravi took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film. In the image, the actor is seen holding a gun while he is walking. He is seen dressed in a black shirt, brown pants and completed his look with sunglasses. On the poster it is written: "Shoot resumes today." Mahesh Babu Resumes Work, Gets Clicked On the Sets Of An Ad Shoot (View Pic)

The actor wrote alongside the image: "Shoot resumes today! #krack." "Krack" also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi's 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni. KGF Chapter 2 Shooting Resumes, Director Prashanth Neel Shares Pictures with Prakash Raj as He Joins Yash in the Sequel

Check Out Ravi Teja's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Shoot resumes today! #krack A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628) on Oct 6, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like "Nee Kosam", Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", "Chiranjeevulu"," Dubai Seenu", "Krishna", "Baladur" , "Neninthe" and "Raja The Great" among many others. He was last seen on screen in the film "Disco Raja", which released in January 2020.

