Here's some good news for all Yash fans as the makers of his next, KGF Chapter 2 have officially resumed their shooting. The original movie that hit the screens in 2018 was a huge success at the box office and fans have been patiently waiting for its sequel since then. The second part, however, promises to take the entire experience a notch higher by introducing few stellar additions to its star cast. While we know Sanjay Dutt is playing Adheera, the main antagonist and Raveena Tandon is also a part of it, the recent inclusion of Prakash Raj makes this sequel look more compelling. Yash’s Look from KGF Chapter 2 Hits Internet; Fans Rejoice as the Kannada Actor Completes 12 Years in the Industry (View Tweets).

Director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter account to share pictures with the Singham actor as they resumed working on Chapter 2. Neel shared BTS pictures with Prakash Raj to give us an insight into his character and also share the good news of resuming shooting amid the ongoing pandemic. Yash's next release is a major project waiting for its completion. It was earlier slated to release on October 23, however, keeping in mind the current scenario, chances of it retaining its original date are very bleak. KGF Chapter 2: Yash Finally Answers if His Sequel is Heading for an OTT Release.

Check Out BTS Pictures from KGF Chapter 2

Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2 Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck🙏 pic.twitter.com/AmPS9PDh2o — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) August 26, 2020

Yash is expected to join the cast and crew in the coming days for this last leg of the shooting. Post this, the director will start working with his post-production department to ensure his project is ready before the state governments decide to open theatre chains and multiplexes.

