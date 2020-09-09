The pandemic has changed a lot of things and among them for actors considering shoots had halted for over five months. With the unlock phase beginning, actors too have started to get back to work. Recently, actor Mahesh Babu was spotted on the sets for a commercial shoot. The actor was spotted at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The ad shoot reportedly began on September 9, Wednesday and is expected to extend to Thursday. It was certainly nice to see the actor back after the lockdown. Mahesh Babu to Play Double Role in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

In the picture that has surfaced online, Mahesh Babu was seen sporting a mask as he was seated on the sets. The actor is seen having a conversation with the director in this candid snap. Looks like the actor will soon also be back on the sets for his upcoming film. The actor's next project that he's expected to return to the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Shooting of Mahesh Babu Starrer to Commence in the US Post Dussehra?

Check Out the Picture Here:

SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/AZsXjLWWO0 — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) September 9, 2020

Looks like all the government guidelines and social distancing guidelines were being followed on the sets of Mahesh Babu's ad shoot sets. The crew can be seen wearing masks and also PPE kits.

On the film front, the first-look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on his father Krishna's birthday on May 31. An official announcement on the film's supporting cast is yet to be made.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).