Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan Drops an Eid Treat For His Fans As He Shares His Stylish Second Look from the Film On Its Pre-Coronavirus Release Day!

We bet Dulquer Salmaan fans were all a little glum on May 24 given that his film, Kurup was set to have a worldwide release today but unfortunately coronavirus outbreak led to its delay. As a treat for his fans, the actor has now released his second look from the film. Considering the festive occasion of Eid is also around the corner, this second look has come as a double treat for Dulquer's fans. The actor took to social media to share the new look and we have to say it looks amazing as Dulquer is seen in a uber stylish avatar. After Thalapathy 64 Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kurup Actor Dulquer Salmaan Urges Fans to Not Leak Pics Online.

Taking to Twitter, Dulquer shared the new poster and wrote, "Here’s a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup”! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!" In the poster, we see Dulquer sporting shades and looking all badass. The film stars him in the role of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala's most wanted criminal. The first look too had shown Dulquer in a dapper avatar.

Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release ! @DQsWayfarerFilm #MStarCommunications pic.twitter.com/Yo1NB9M4Nx — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 24, 2020

While it is now unclear as to when the film will release, there's no doubt that these posters have only increased our excitement for the same. This film is doubly special for Dulquer as it is his second project as a producer. His company Wayfarer Films Production had earlier produced Maniyarayile Ashokan. Dulquer Salmaan Tweets Apology after Tamil Fans Accuse His Film Varane Avashyamundu of Insulting Velupillai Prabhakaran.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran. The film has been helmed by Srinath Rajendran.