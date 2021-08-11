Directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi stars Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Rajan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sagar Surya and Naslen in pivotal roles. The film chronicles the story of Ibrahim (Mathew) who is haunted by the ghost of his past. One night, when an injured cop barges into his house with a prisoner to seek refuge, they are followed by an enemy with vengeance on their mind. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead role in the film which made it to Amazon Prime Video today (August 11). But as the trend follows, the film has also leaked online. The film was available for people to watch a couple of hours after its release on the OTT platform for free and is now available for download on Torrent and other Telegram channels. Kuruthi full movie in HD is leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and others pirated versions of Kuruthi movie in HD (300mb free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Kuruthi: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Action-Thriller Skips Theatrical Release; Will Premiere on Amazon Prime Video This Onam.

Roshan Mathew, who stars alongside Prithviraj, recently revealed how he felt when he was offered Malayalam crime-thriller Kuruthi. He said that while it was a fascinating role, he was scared to feature alongside a powerful cast, led by superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mathew said he was approached by Prithviraj to star in the project last year, when shoots were slowly resuming in the Malayalam industry following the first coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Though the actor was committed to start another project at the time, he found the opportunity to reunite with his Koode co-star exciting. Kuruthi Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew’s Film Tackles Religious Radicalism in a Loophole-Laden Thriller.

Well, coming back to the film being leaked, now we are waiting to see is if the makers and the authorities will take strict action against these sites or bring upon a permanent solution for the problem of online piracy!

