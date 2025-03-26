The trailer of Khalid Rahman's upcoming film Alappuzzha Gymkhana, starring Premalu fame Naslen in the lead role, was unveiled on Wednesday (March 26). The two-minute thirty-eight-second trailer of the film gives us a glimpse at the story of a group of boys who who are forced to take up boxing in their college under a very strict coach who is a national-level boxer. Initially uninterested, they slowly started developing a passion for the sport, leading to some nail-biting moments. Apart from Naslen, the Malayalam movie also stars Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi and Franco Francis in key roles. A release date for Alappuzha Gymkhana is yet to be announced. Premalu 2: From Thomas to ‘Wanderlust’, 5 Supporting Players Who MUST Return for Bigger Roles in Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s Romcom Sequel.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’:

