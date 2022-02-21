rnaDirector Puri Jagannadh, who is gearing up for his next biggie 'Liger', will apparently direct an international project soon. As per the 'Pokiri' director, he will soon commence work for his dream movie 'Jana Gana Mana', and then, will take up an international project, about which he has kept information under the wraps. Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor Roped In for Puri Jagannadh’s Next Film Jana Gana Mana – Reports.

Although details of this project aren't disclosed, for now, it is reported that the international project will also be made under Puri Jagannadh's own banner - Puri Connects. Puri Jagannadh will produce all these movies, in association with Charmme Kaur. The 'Badri' director, who has completed script work on these two projects will be spending his time on these biggies. Vijay Deverakonda Chills With Liger Director Puri Jagannadh In Vegas And The Pics Are Unmissable!

Puri Jagannadh's next directorial, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' is gearing up for its release soon. The director wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited project, which is billed as an action drama and will release on August 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).