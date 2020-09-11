South superstar Mahesh Babu recently took to Instagram to mourn the death of his fan Suresh Babu who passed away on Thursday, September 10. Suresh Babu, who was the president of Krishna Ghattamaneni and Mahesh Babu's Nellore district fan club, passed away owing to cardiac arrest. Mourning the death of Babu, the Telugu superstar took to Twitter and shared a picture remembering him and wrote that he will be truly missed. Mahesh Babu Resumes Work, Gets Clicked On the Sets Of An Ad Shoot (View Pic).

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about Darisi Suresh Babu's untimely demise. He’ll be truly missed... Love and strength to the family during this difficult time." The actor also remembered Suresh Babu with a picture where the duo are seen posing together. As per reports, a bike rally was also organised by the fans as a mark of respect. Mahesh Babu to Play Double Role in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Tweet Here:

Heartbreaking to hear about Darisi Suresh Babu's untimely demise. He’ll be truly missed... Love and strength to the family during this difficult time. 🙏 https://t.co/W8eejERIch — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 10, 2020

Mahesh Babu's tweet remembering his fan won a lot of love and support from his other fans who were equally deeply saddened by the loss of Suresh Babu. It has also been reported that the final rites of Suresh Babu were performed at his residence in Nellore and other fans of Mahesh Babu were also in attendance for the same.

Recently, actor Mahesh Babu was in the news as he resumed work after taking a break due to COVID-19 as he shot for the commercial recently. On the film front, the actor will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).