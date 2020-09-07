Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most-anticipated projects of Mahesh Babu. He’d reportedly be seen in a totally different avatar in this Parasuram directorial. We did get a glimpse of his rugged avatar when the makers had dropped the film’s poster. The latest buzz is about Mahesh Babu’s role in this film. It is said that this Tollywood hunk would be seen playing a double role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Shooting of Mahesh Babu Starrer to Commence in the US Post Dussehra?

There has been no official update on Mahesh Babu playing dual role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per a report in TNM, the Tollywood hunk would be portraying the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker in this upcoming Telugu flick. The report further cites that Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on bank frauds. However, an official update is awaited. Here’s What Mahesh Babu Has to Say about the Release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata!

Regarding, the shooting of the film, it was reported earlier that the filming will commence post Dusshera in the US. The makers are reportedly planning to begin the shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata from November and it is going to be a month-long schedule that is reportedly set to take place in Washington DC. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels and GMB Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).