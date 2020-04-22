Malayalam Actress Jyothirmayi Goes Bald Amid Lockdown, Director Amal Neerad Shares His Wife’s New Look On Social Media (View Pic)

Malayalam Actress Jyothirmayi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are many celebs who are experimenting new things in their lives during this lockdown period. However, it does come as a surprise when they try to experiment with their looks, especially when it comes to haircut. It was just yesterday when pictures of Jaya Bhattacharya (popular actress from Hindi TV serials) went viral in which she was seen bald. And now, it is Malayalam actress Jyothirmayi’s picture that has set the internet on fire. The actress has gone bald and that is something unbelievable for her fans, especially the Mollywood lovers. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fame Jaya Bhattacharya Goes Bald Amid Lockdown and Her ‘Quarantine Look’ Leaves Fans Stumped (Watch Video).

Actress Jyothirmayi’s new picture has been released by her husband, Malayalam film director Amal Neerad. The duo had tied the knot in April 2015. He shared it on his Instagram account sometime ago and since then his followers are wondering what made her opt for such a look. However, her bold move has been appreciated by netizens. Some have commented saying ‘Cool’ whilst many others have commented with a heart emoji. While sharing the pic, Amal captioned it as, “Tamasoma Jyothirgamaya”. For the unversed, ‘Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya’ is a shloka in Sanskrit which literally means, ‘Lead us from Darkness to Light’. Aayush Sharma Asks Fans 'Bald or Badass' As He Shaves His Head Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Actress Jyothirmayi’s Bald Look

View this post on Instagram Tamasoma Jyothirgamaya 😊 . #Jyothirmayee A post shared by Amal Neerad (@amalneerad_official) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:18am PDT

Jyothirmayi is predominantly known for her works in the Malayalam film industry, but she has also done a few films in Tamil industry as well. She shot to fame after performance in the Malayalam movies Bhavam and Meesa Madhavan.