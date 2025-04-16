There’s no doubt that L2: Empuraan did record-breaking business in Kerala and overseas - so much so that it has become Malayalam cinema's highest-grossing film of all time. It's a record that Mohanlal continues to own, despite occasionally losing it to other stars. Directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in his third directorial outing, L2: Empuraan is a direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which was itself the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time of its release. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

Apart from Mohanlal, L2: Empuraan also stars Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others. It hit theatres on March 27, 2025 and took off to a flying start at the box office. However, the film received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. While the ambition and extravagant set pieces - unlike anything previously seen in Malayalam cinema - were praised, the meandering screenplay, overly stylised treatment, and the sparse use of the protagonist drew criticism.

L2: Empuraan also found itself in controversy after the RSS objected to the portrayal of certain villainous characters and scenes inspired by the 2002 Gujarat riots. Although Mohanlal later apologised for hurting sentiments and the scenes were trimmed or altered, the controversy arguably helped boost the film’s first-week collections.

Now, nearly a month since its release, L2: Empuraan is being hailed as an industry hit. But is it truly a hit in the way that matters? Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

'L2: Empuraan' Box Office Collections

According to Sacnilk, at the time of writing, L2: Empuraan has grossed INR 265.08 crore worldwide - an incredible achievement for a Malayalam film. What’s particularly noteworthy is that the film performed better overseas, grossing INR 142.05 crore internationally, compared to INR 123.03 crore in India.

While the film did exceptionally well in Kerala and overseas, Prithviraj’s dream of delivering a true pan-India blockbuster remains unfulfilled. The Lucifer sequel didn’t perform strongly in other Indian languages or regions.

Why 'L2: Empuraan' Might Still Be an Underperformer

To determine whether a film is a hit or a flop, it’s crucial to consider its budget. Trade experts generally agree that for a film to be profitable, it needs to earn at least twice - or even 2.5 times - its total budget, including production, marketing, and distribution costs.

In the case of L2: Empuraan, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies, the actual cost has been a point of debate. A figure of INR 150 crore was widely circulated, but both Prithviraj and Mohanlal denied this in interviews, insisting the film was made for much less - though they didn’t disclose a specific amount.

However, Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies later stated that the film was made on a budget of INR 180 crore in an interview. ‘L2 Empuraan’ Budget Leak: Mohanlal-Starrer Exceeds INR 150 Crore? Producer Gokulam Gopalan Contradicts Prithviraj Sukumaran's Claim, Reveals Higher Figure (Watch Video).

If we go by Prithviraj’s estimate and assume the budget was indeed much lesser than INR 50 crore (all-inclusive), then L2: Empuraan enters the ‘hit’ category - though it wouldn’t be considered a huge money-spinner. Particularly since we don’t have confirmed data on revenue from satellite and OTT rights, which may have taken a hit due to the right-wing backlash.

But if Gokulam Gopalan’s INR 180 crore figure is accurate, the film’s INR 265 crore gross would suggest it’s only an average performer - or at best, a semi-hit. Assuming the producers keep about 50% of theatrical revenue, the film would need to gross over INR 300 crore to be deemed a proper commercial success, especially if we count on strong non-theatrical earnings.

Comparisons with Recent Malayalam Hits

While L2: Empuraan overtook Manjummel Boys (2024) in total gross, the latter remains a far bigger success in terms of return on investment. Reportedly made on an INR 20 crore budget, Manjummel Boys grossed INR 240 crore globally. Similarly, Premalu (2024) - currently the seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever - earned INR 136.25 crore on a modest INR 3 crore budget. The profit margins on those films are enormous, which Empuraan simply can’t match.

Forget the above examples, Empuraan's predecessor, Lucifer, had grossed four times more than its budget of INR 30 crore when it earned INR 129 crore worldwide, and thus rightly wearing its blockbuster tag proudly.

Final Thoughts

It’s important to remember that being the highest-grossing film doesn’t necessarily mean being a clean hit. And in the case of L2: Empuraan, that label is still up for debate.

The coming weeks will be crucial, especially with Vishu 2025 releases like Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass holding strong at the box office. Mohanlal fans, meanwhile, are already turning their attention to his upcoming social thriller Thudaram, scheduled to release on April 25.

