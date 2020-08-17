Malayalam actor Mammootty has fans not only in India but in abroad as well. Fans wait to catch a glimpse of this superstar on social media platforms. It is not that often that Mammukka, as he’s fondly called, shares pics of his amazing off screen life. But when he does, it takes the internet by storm. The superstar of Malayalam Cinema shared two pictures yesterday and guess what, the industry members have certainly not been able to remain calm after seeing it. Mammootty shared selfies of his post-workout sessions on Instagram, and we bet, even you won’t be able to take your eyes off from this charming, veteran actor of Mollywood. Mammootty Turns Wildlife Photographer for His ‘Morning Guests’ (View Post).

Mammootty’s new look, straight from the gym, is indeed an impressive one! He can be seen in a messy hairstyle, thick beard and moustache, sporting round glasses and with that adorable smile flaunting his biceps. In the next pic, he can be seen clicking a selfie without the glasses. Well, we really cannot take our eyes from the 68-year-old superstar’s fit and fab avatar. Tovino Thomas, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Nivin Pauly, Rajisha Vijayan, Anu Sithara, Ramesh Pisharody and many others have dropped comments on the pics. While sharing the pics, Mammootty had captioned it as, “Work at Home! Work from Home! Home Work! No other Work So Work Out!” Mammootty Starrer ‘One’ Will Not Release On OTT Platforms, Makers Confirm This Malayalam Film Will Hit The Theatres.

Mammootty’s Selfies

Celebs’ Comments

Mammootty Post-Workout Pic

All Hearts For The Superstar

Mammootty Post-Workout Pic

Look, Even Mammukka Couldn’t Stop Blushing After Seeing The Comments

Mammootty Post-Workout Pic

On the work front, Mammootty has two amazing projects in his kitty. He has a political thriller titled One and a mystery thriller titled The Priest.

