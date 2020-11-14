The tall and beautiful Mamta Mohandas is widely known for her works in Malayalam Cinema. She has also done a few projects in Tamil and Telugu as well. Born on November 14, 1984, Mamta is not only a talented actress, but she’s also a sensational singer too. Mamta, an acclaimed playback singer, is trained in Carnatic and Hindustani music. She first sang for a film in Telugu titled Rakhi and that marked her debut as a singer in Tollywood. Forensic Movie Review: Critics and Fans Laud Tovino Thomas – Mamta Mohandas’ Crime Thriller!

Mamta Mohandas’ collaboration with ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad is well-known. She has sang several songs for the composer that includes the chartbuster “Daddy Mummy” from the Tamil film Villu. On the occasion of the diva’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the popular songs crooned by Mamta.

Karuppana Kannazhaki – This song is from the horror flick Aadupuliyattam (Malayalam) and Mamta sang the track along with Ratheesh Vega.

Iravil Viriyum – Mamta not only sang this soft ballad from the Malayalam rom-com Arike, but she was even featured in the lead alongside Dileep and Samvrutha Sunil. This beautiful track has been composed by Ouseppachan.

Thedal – It is a recently released music video, which is a tribute to love and life. This track has been directed by Sachin Ramdas and music has been composed by Sachin Warrier. This is Mamta’s first music album in which she has not only crooned the song but also featured in it.

Daddy Mummy – This Tamil track from the film Villu featured Vijay, Mumaith Khan and Zabyn Khan. It is a hit item number even today sung by Mamta and Naveen Madhav.

These are some of the songs sung by Mamta Mohandas. Here’s wishing the lovely actress and singer a very happy birthday!

