Tamil actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja died on March 25 in Chennai following a cardiac arrest, according to media reports. The son of renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja, he began his career assisting his father before making his acting debut in the 1999 film Taj Mahal, which featured Riya Sen as the female lead and AR Rahman as music composer. Delhi Ganesh Dies at 80; Veteran Tamil Actor Was Known For His Roles in ‘Sindhu Bhairavi’, ‘Nayakan’ Among Others.

While his leading man career didn't achieve major success, Manoj appeared in numerous films including Samudhiram, Kadal Pookkal, Eera Nilam, Baby, Vaaimai, Champion, Maanaadu and Viruman. In 2024, he expanded his repertoire with a web series debut in Amazon Prime's Snakes and Ladders.

Manoj transitioned to directing with the 2023 romantic drama Margazhi Thingal (released October 27), starring Shyam Selvan and Malavika Induchoodan, with his father appearing in a supporting role. Tamil Cinema Actor Bindu Ghosh Dies 76.

Manoj Bharatiraja No More

On the personal front, Manoj married actress Nandana in 2006. The couple had two daughters - Arthika and Mathivadani. Nandana had appeared in several Malayalam and Tamil films.

The film industry mourns the loss of this multi-talented artist. May his soul rest in peace.

